Police: 2 arrested in killing of Indiana teen selling Xbox

Authorities in northwest Indiana say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old who was attempting to sell an Xbox.

Police said 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera was killed while attempting to sell an Xbox. (Source: WGN/Tribune/Peluyera family/CNN)

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez tells the Post-Tribune a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were taken into custody Wednesday after the office’s tactical unit executed search warrants at two homes, one in Gary and one in Crown Point. Martinez adds the two are being held in the Lake County jail.

Gary officials previously said that Johnny Peluyera of Merrillville was shot June 12 after he and his father arranged to sell the gaming console to someone who had contacted them online.

Martinez says authorities will seek to charge the 17-year-old as an adult.

