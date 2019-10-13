Plane propeller severs Florida woman’s arm, deputies say

A woman lost her arm and foot Saturday when she veered too close to an airplane’s propeller at the Key West International Airport.

Forty-five-year-old Rebecca Lynn Gray was a passenger on a private plane that was to be flown by her husband, Walter Gray.

When Mr. Gray left the aircraft to check on a mechanical issue, he told his wife not to follow him. To her misfortune, she did exactly that.

She walked around the front of the plane where the propeller cut off her limb.

The Moroe County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press Mrs. Gray lost an arm and a foot but Florida Highway Patrol would only confirm the loss of an arm to the Miami Herald.

Paramedics airlifted her to a hospital in Miami where her condition remains unknown.

