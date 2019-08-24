Plane crashes in Howard County

We have new details on a story we brought to you last night.

The plane was found on private property near FM 818, which is just south of I-20 and west of Highway 87.

The Howard Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a plane crash outside of Big Spring.

According to our media partners at KBest Media, Howard County Sheriff, Stan Parker told them the plane took off from Big Spring about 8:15 P.M. on Friday night.

Witnesses in the area reported they saw the plane go down late in the night sky.

When CBS7 News got to the scene we were asked to not take any photographs or video. The plane looked like a small airliner and the damage was bad.

CBS7 News was told, the Federal Aviation Administration is currently waiting for the National Transportation Safety Board to continue their investigation.

The NTSB is expected to arrive this evening. Both the FAA and NTSB are expected to hold a press conference late Saturday or Sunday.

As always, we will continue to keep you updated on this story as we learn more.

