Pioneer makes $10,000 donation to Midland school

Pioneer Natural Resources made a major donation to a local school on Wednesday.

Representatives with Pioneer stopped by Parker Elementary in Midland where they presented a $10,000 check.

For the past 14 years, Pioneer has made donations to help send students to Texas Tech for an education camp. The check will also help with programs at the school.

"It's a very rewarding experience. Pioneer is committed to education and the community of Midland. And we do that by supporting Parker, participating in the Permian Strategic Partnership and other initiatives," said Dee Ann Key, the Vice President of Operations Accounting.