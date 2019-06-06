Phone companies can now block robocalls for their customers

Anyone with a cell phone is no stranger to robocalls, but that soon be a thing of the past.

Federal regulators ruled Thursday that phone companies can now block all those calls from their customers.

If phone companies choose to block those calls, they can make it the default setting on phones without asking a customer’s permission.

The average American gets about fifteen of these calls every month and many of the people we spoke to today say they’d love to do away with them.

“If it’s one or two a month then ok, cool, but I’m experiencing like every 45 minutes to an hour, I get a call,” Sylvester Silva said.

“It’s pretty frustrating. You’re trying to do work and instead of having those calls you don’t really know if it’s a real person or not. So yeah it gets frustrating,” Benjamin Johnson said.

“Just as long as they don’t overstep their boundaries. I don’t want them blocking calls from, y’know, important calls. I hope they’re able to differentiate from what is and what isn’t,” Stephen Starr said.

If customers do want these calls, there is an opt out plan asking their carriers not to block anything.

