Phoenix police looking for woman seen on surveillance video abandoning baby

A baby boy is safely in the care of the state of Arizona after police say a woman abandoned him at a grocery store.

Police in Phoenix are looking for a woman between the ages of 20 and 40 who was caught on surveillance video abandoning a small child. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/KNXV/CNN)

Police in Phoenix are looking for a woman between the ages of 20 and 40 who was caught on surveillance video abandoning the small child Saturday.

“The woman was seen pushing a stroller into the store. She spent about an hour and 45 minutes in the bathroom before leaving the store,” police Sgt. Vince Lewis said.

Police say a call came into them a short time after the woman can be seen on video leaving the store.

“The information came from a caller who was walking to work, happened upon a stroller, and they saw a little boy’s leg moving,” Lewis said.

A closer look would reveal a sleeping baby, dressed in a black Beatles T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a single sock. The woman with him earlier was nowhere to be found.

"No injuries, nothing else to really suggest anything else was wrong - it was just concerning that the child was left alone,” Lewis said.

Police have turned to the public in hopes of identifying the woman or finding out more information about her or the child.

“Hopefully, they maybe recognize either the clothing of the child or maybe the surveillance video. Something might jog memory. Somebody out there has an answer to the questions that we all have,” Lewis said.

Police say the little boy is now with the state Department of Child Safety.

Copyright 2019 KNXV, Phoenix Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.