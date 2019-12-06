Petition order is filed to re-open ballot boxes from November 5th election

District Judge David Lindemood signed the order that allows elections office employees to count the total number of ballots inside the boxes and find the answer if the original count or the recount had the correct count of ballots.

The elections office says only the total number of ballots will be counted, not the votes for or against the bond.

The total ballot count will happen next Thursday, at Commissioners Courtroom in the Midland County Annex, located at 2110 N A Street.

It is open to the public, anyone interested can be present and observe. It will start at 9 a.m.

Elections administrators will use a scanner or tabulator to count the ballots, but the administrator can also decide to manually count the ballots as well.