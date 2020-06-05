Pete Gallego officially confirmed as 13th president of Sul Ross State University

Former United States and State Representative Pepete Gallego is now the 13th president of Sul Ross State University.

Gallego was confirmed by the Texas State University System's Board of Regents on Thursday.

Gallego is the first alumnus to serve the position. He earned his bachelor's degree from the university and later served as a part-time faculty member.

"This became official, it became real at about 3:30 p.m. today, so it hasn't quite sunken in yet but I am super excited about the opportunity to lead Sul Ross. This is a great university. I love the place, I love the people and I love the history," said Gallego.

Gallego succeeds President Bill Kibler who is retiring after serving for the past six years.