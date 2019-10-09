Permian student arrested after police find gun in backpack

A 9th-grade student at Permian High School was arrested on Wednesday after district police say a gun was found in his backpack.

According to Ector County ISD, a Crime Stoppers tip led to the discovery and arrest.

The student has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a third-degree felony.

"We are, once again, thankful for those who reported it. We continue to say – “if you see something, say something” is the most critical element in keeping our schools and our community safe. We will not tolerate weapons on campus and we will always push for the maximum consequences available to us," stated the district in a release.