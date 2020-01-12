Report: Permian oil and gas employed 87,000 people in 2019

Direct oil and natural gas employment in the Permian basin totaled 87,603 people in 2019, according to a new report from the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO).

The report, which outlined that this figure represented an increase of nearly 43,000 jobs since 2009, highlighted that the largest Permian basin counties by oil and natural gas employment in 2019 included Midland (33,328), Ector (14,791), Lea (8,356), Eddy (7,766) and Hockley (2,765).

The largest increase in oil and gas employment between 2009-2019 occurred in Midland County (20,802), followed by Ector (7,693), Eddy (4,985), Lea (2,407) and Hockley (1,513), according to the report.

TIPRO’s report said the upstream sector remained the top employer for oil and gas in the Permian basin last year. Support activities for oil and gas operations supported 54,507 positions, crude petroleum and natural gas extraction supported another 16,572 jobs and drilling oil and gas wells supported 6,554 jobs, according to the report.

