RIGZONE.COM: Permian fracking continues to break records

The prolific Permian Basin continues to break records.

Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) in the Permian broke old records in June, according to energy research firm Rystad Energy, who estimates there were as many as 18 wells fracked per day in June.

Previously, fracking operations in the Permian peaked at 520 wells in August 2018. Rystad estimates almost 550 wells were fracked in June.

“The Midland platform has undoubtedly been the driver of this upwards trend with consistent month-over-month increases,” said Oleksii Shulzhuk, senior analyst on Rystad’s shale team. “According to our latest estimate, fracked wells totaled 339 in June 2019, constituting a whopping 70 percent growth since the first quarter of 2019, when an average of 200 wells were fracked per month.”

