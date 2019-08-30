Permian Space Race: Satellites become latest tool for competitive shale play

Forget the moon. Forget Mars, too. While China, India, Russia and the United States jostle for an interplanetary edge, an intensifying space race is underway in the outer reaches of the earth's atmosphere where energy companies are seeking to gain a competitive advantage in the Permian Basin.

At least a half dozen energy data firms are offering satellite imaging of the 75,000-square mile oil field to provide intelligence to energy companies on the activities ranging from the appearance of drilling pads and hydraulic fracturing ponds to the movements of drilling rigs and frac crews across Permian's expanse in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Some data companies have launched their own satellites to monitor the Permian while others buy images from NASA, the European Space Agency and commercial operators. Each of the data companies are trying to set themselves apart by how they process those images and the market intelligence that they derive.

That intelligence can be vital in a notoriously secretive industry. In the increasingly crowded Permian, where companies are drilling into the same geologic formations in close proximity, oil and gas producers want to know where competitors are operating to making sure their horizontal drilling, which can cross the shale play underground for miles, doesn't interfere with the operations of other companies. For oilfield services companies, the intelligence provides business leads on which drilling sites and producers will need equipment and crews.

