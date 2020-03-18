Permian Regional Medical Center implementing new visitor restrictions

Permian Regional Medical Center has announced new visitor restrictions over concerns for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to PRMC, these restrictions are in place due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within 100 miles of their facility.

The following restrictions are now in place:

-No visitors will be allowed in the Permian Residential Care Center

-The cafeteria is closed to the public

-Auxillary (Pink Ladies) will be sent home until further notice.

-Black Gold Health and Wellness is closed until further notice. Members are being contacted regarding reimbursement.

-PRMC will continue to screen all patients and employees which includes taking each person's temperature.

-There will be no elective surgical cases.

-There will be no visitors allowed in the facility. The only exception will be for any mother in labor who will be allowed one support person. The support person will have to pass a screening and will be required to stay in the room with the mother and not come in and out of the facility.

-PRMC will continue to have two entrances open (the AFM entrance and the entrance at the main hospital). If there are any confirmed cases in Andrews County they will shut down to only the main hospital entrance.

-Anyone who feels ill is asked to call (432) 464-2360 and not come to the hospital.

