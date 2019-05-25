Permian JROTC lays flags at the graves of fallen soldiers

Members of the Permian High School JROTC program gathered at Sunset Memorial Gardens to place American flags at the graves of veterans.

While Memorial Day is for remembering those killed while serving their country, flags were placed at the graves of all there veterans buried there, approximately 4000 in total.

Permian JROTC as been placing these flags every Memorial Day weekend for the last 15 years.

“It’s so they understand patriotism,” Sgt. Bernard Cooper, instructor for Permian JROTC said. “And the importance of all these people that gave their life so that they have the freedoms they have, and to live in this great nation.”

“It’s for the veterans,” student battalion commander Sebastian Garcia said. “It’s Memorial Day. It’s the time that we should give back to them, because they sacrificed the most for this country.”

The flags will remain up until Monday night, when the JROTC battalion will go back to the cemetery and take all of them down.

