Permian International Energy Service hosts their grand opening

Growth is happening all around the Permian Basin and one business in Midland has opened their doors to not only serve the Tall City but also customers from around the world.

Permian International will hosts auctions throughout the year. They auction off anything from oil field equipment to jet skis.

The main vision behind Permian International Energy Services, LLC, started about 2 years ago when owner Steve Taylor and his partner Eric Dyess saw the need for an auction facility in the Tall City.

Permian International will hosts auctions throughout the year. They auction off anything from oil field equipment to jet skis.

“The opportunities are limitless in West Texas. You know I have been a West Texas boy my whole life. I was born and raised in West Texas and of course I love it here. The opportunities here are just so enormous and even in good times or bad times there are hundreds and thousands of jobs here,” said Taylor.

The company welcomed members around the community to eat lunch and see their brand new 7 million dollar facility.

The owners said having this new building will only help the community of Midland buy equipment they need.

“This will be our first auction held in the new facility here and it is special to me because I get to see, my dad has always dreamed big. My dad has always dreamed big and this is something he has wanting to happen and it has always been his dream and it is coming to life,” said Cheyenne Gonzalez daughter and worker at Permian International.

Permian International is welcoming anyone from the community to attend their first auction which starts tomorrow at 9:00 A.M.