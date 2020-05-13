Permian High School cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID-19

Ector County ISD announced Wednesday that a cafeteria worker at Permian High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ECISD, the employee worked last week and didn't show any signs of the coronavirus until they began feeling ill on Friday night.

They have stayed at home since then.

Other members of the kitchen staff were sent home to self-quarantine for the next 14 days as a precaution and the facility has been cleaned and sanitized.

A new team of workers will be put into place Thursday, the school district says.