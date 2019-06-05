The Permian Basin is burning 600+ million cubic feet of natural gas every day

A new study shows flares in the Permian Basin are burning more natural gas every day than ever.

It was only six months ago when CBS7 first reported flares reached an all-time high—more than 400 million cubic feet of natural gas burnt daily.

Now research from Rystad Energy is marking a new record—more than 600 million.

Right now, the Permian Basin is scorching through natural gas at an alarming rate.

“There’s no doubt about it, it’s a black eye for the industry,” Latigo Petroleum CEO Kirk Edwards said.

That black eye keeps swelling.

A graph provided by Rystad Energy shows how flaring and venting of natural gas has spiked tremendously.

The Permian Basin used to burn a little more than 200 million cubic feet of gas. Four years later and that’s nearly tripled.

CBS7 asked Latigo Petroleum CEO Kirk Edwards what’s sparked the uptick and he said it comes down the cost.

“Gas has a very small value out here right now because it’s just too much of it,” he explained. “So, people aren’t paying for it.”

Edwards said oil companies could sell the gas and ship it to the gulf coast, but they’re much more interested in flooding those pipelines with valuable oil instead.

It’s too bad that this gas is simply blown into the wind since Edwards explains that 600 million could actually do a lot of good in the right hands.

“That would heat every home in Texas that is simply getting wasted right now,” Edwards said.

That’s not the only problem. Conversations about flares have also caught fire in the environmental community.

The Environmental Defense Fund writes “flaring produces methane emissions which contribute to climate change and the combustion emissions can have serious public health impacts,” and the Texas Tribune reports flares release “earth-warming greenhouse greenhouses and pollutants that can wreak havoc on the human respiratory system.”

Edwards said some companies are considering alternatives to torching their natural gas supply like liquefying it so it can be buried.

But he said the only way that isn’t expensive is sending it through a pipeline and right now there simply isn’t enough room.

“Until you get more pipelines built, and again, these are billion-dollar projects,” he said. “They have to go 600 miles of pipeline to get this gas all the way from the Permian Basin to there.”

Rystad Energy expects even more natural gas will be wasted before the year is out.

Their researchers predict a new average of 650 million cubic feet of gas burnt daily by the second half of 2019.

