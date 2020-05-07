Permian Basin bar owners speak out

On Tuesday Gov. Abbott announced another round of plans to continue to reopen the economy throughout Texas.

However bars were left out of the equation.

Local bar owners here in the Permian Basin have made their voices heard about how their lives are impacted by bars not being given a date to reopen.

“We did everything we were told,” Co-owner of The Original Escape Lounge Owner Suzanne Moore said. "I’ve applied for the PPP funding, we’ve applied for the EIDL through SBA. We have been closed now for over two months. 12 employees that are without jobs. Some of them were finally approved for unemployment, some were not.”

Not only do bar owners feel this unfair, but they also believe certain rights are being infringed upon.

“We are given some God-given rights as citizens,” Owner of Big Daddy Zane’s Gabrielle Ellison said. “Life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. I have put my life. I have put my soul into this business. I just don’t think they have absolutely any right. They can’t just pick who gets to eat and who doesn’t.”

Others have taken the route of waiting to receive a day to open.

However bars including The Original Escape Lounge still feel they should have the right to provide for their families.

“The problem with it is it’s not quite fair when you start deeming businesses as essential and nonessential,” Moore said. “I mean there’s a lot of things that could be done. But you come to a point where you’re infringing upon our rights.”