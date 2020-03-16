Permian Basin Honor Flight postpones May mission

Permian Basin Honor Flight

News Release

An important message from our Board of Directors and Volunteers. May Mission Postponed.

The founding principle of the Permian Basin Honor Flight is to honor our Veterans for their service by safely transporting them to the Washington D.C. area to view the memorials built in their honor.

We value the health and safety of our Veterans, their guardians and the volunteers on each Honor Flight above all else.

The Directors of the National Honor Flight Network, of which we are an authorized hub, have directed all Honor Flights traveling through April 30, 2020 to suspend operations.

They have informed us further suspensions may be necessary due to the ongoing concerns of the potential risks associated with COVID-19.

As our flight is scheduled one week later than the current directive, we have decided to suspend the May 7-9, 2020 scheduled mission until a later time.

We are working to coordinate a flight later this year.

If you have applied for that flight, your application will remain with us and you do not need to do anything at this time to be considered for the rescheduled date.

Once we have the details for our next Honor Flight, we will contact you.

Above all, we thank our Veterans for their service and our community for their support and will continue to work diligently to ensure our Veterans experience the memory of a lifetime and their safety is of the highest priority.