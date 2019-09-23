People in City of Andrews gather for prayer service

People in Andrews met as a community for, ‘The Gathering at the Mustang Bowl,” to shine a little light of hope during such dark times.

Older and younger generations showed up at the prayer circle hoping to not only unite the City of Andrews but all of West Texas.

Community members came together back in July to pray for the city but because of the turn out they wanted to make the event even bigger.

Leland Hamilton has lived in the City of Andrews since 1955 and said it makes him happy seeing the town still gathering to pray for a revival during hard times.

“I have really been praying. Me and my wife have been really praying that God will bring the revival to America. It doesn't matter if it starts here or somewhere else but that is why we are praying to make that happen,” said Hamilton.

According to Pastor Larry Brewer the vision behind ‘‘The Gathering at the Mustang’ started back in July of 1976.

He said, community members came together hands and hands, shoulders to shoulders to help stop the Klu-Klux-Klan from coming to Andrews.

“This is not us, so what can we do to respond to that. We started meeting and our response to that was to have a gathering like this. We gather together at the community center just have praise and worship and several hundred people showed up and the Ku-Klux-Klan never did,” said Brewer.

Brewer said the power of prayer that worked back in 1976 can still be seen in today's times. This is why he said generations after generations decided to keep the prayers going.

“We have had several generations of different pastors come into the same churches and have continued to do this generation after generation of pastors and here we are again,” said Brewer.

Brewer said, they try to meet every 3 months to sing and pray as a community. He said by doing this, it only help uplift those struggling.

Even with over 80 years on Earth, Hamilton said it never gets old seeing people pray for healing.

“It is wonderful and it is wonderful to see the community coming together from different churches worshiping the Lord. It thrills me to see that happening right here with young people getting involved,” said Hamilton.

Pastor Brewer said the fact the community can keep coming together for events like the prayer circle shows the unity and power the people of Andrews have.