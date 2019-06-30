Penwell drag strip re-opens with biggest event of the year

The Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex is the Permian Basin’s premier spot for drag racing, but until just a few weeks ago there was doubt about its future.

Back in October a lightning strike started a fire that torched the main building at the track. The control tower and all the equipment inside was a total loss.

"It’s been a struggle," track manager Gary Gardenhire said. "Nine months out of business. Had a lot of people step up and help us out, and we couldn’t do it without the support we got from local companies and local individuals."

Thanks to that support, the track hosted its Dirty South No Prep Series on Saturday night, it’s biggest annual event.

"It’s awesome," Gardenhire said. "There’s not a better feeling in the world man. You get these guys from all over the country coming in to race for some big money. They bring a lot of fans to the track. They do crazy things and have a good time."

One of the biggest supporters of Penwell Raceway during its struggles has been 16-time world champion and star of the Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws" Mike Murillo.

"I love the small track feeling of coming here, where the stands are full," Murillo said. "A lot of people that are from here don’t realize what kind of track they actually have here, and the kind of work that goes into it. Hopefully they’ll appreciate it and understand if we keep coming here, and we go everywhere, then this is a good place to be."

Races went on well past midnight, in front of a maximum capacity crowd.

"We’ve got the fastest guys out here on this no prep surface," Gardenhire said. "So the track is a little sketchy, gets a little dangerous. But it’s real fun to watch."