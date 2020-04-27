Pentagon officially releases UFO videos

The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Pentagon officially released UFO videos. (Source: CNN)

The video was previously released by a private company. It shows what appears to be unidentified flying objects moving while recorded by infrared cameras. One video was taken in November 2004 and the other two in were taken in January 2015.

Two of the videos contain service members reacting in awe at how quickly the objects are moving. One voice speculates that it could be a drone.

Pentagon officials say they released the videos to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.