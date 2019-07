One man was killed Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 10 about 5 miles east of Fort Stockton.

DPS says that a man was standing in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 256 when he was hit by a car.

That car then went into a ditch after hitting Harris, the 72-year-old driver from San Antonio was seriously hurt and taken to Pecos County Memorial Hospital.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.