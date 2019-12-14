Pedestrian killed in Midland crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Midland Saturday evening, according to the city spokesperson.

In a statement, the city says the Midland Police Department received a call about a pedestrian accident at 7:22 p.m.

Officers believe an elderly male was crossing the street at the intersection of Hill Avenue and Midkiff, where he was struck by a truck heading northbound on Midkiff.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city says names are not being released at this time due to the on-going investigation.