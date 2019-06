The Town of Pecos City posted its unofficial runoff election totals Saturday night on Facebook.

According to the post, David Flores has been elected Mayor of Pecos and Conrado Saldana Jr. has been elected to City Council, Seat 1.

The unofficial total votes for mayor and city council seat 1 are as follows:

Mayor

David Flores—839

Venetta Seals—618

City Council, Seat 1

Conrado Saldana Jr.—1,082

Wally Moon—359