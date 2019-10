The Pecos Police Department shared on its Facebook page that they are looking into threats made on social media.

The following comes from Pecos police:

"Chief Lisa Tarango and the Pecos Police Department is actively working with PBT ISD Police and Reeves County Sheriffs Department about threats coming through social media posts.

If you have any information, we are asking you to call 911 or 432-445-4911. We take all information serious."