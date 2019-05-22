Pecos parole office catches fire overnight

Authorities are investigating after the Pecos parole office caught on fire overnight.

According to Pecos Volunteer Fire Department Chief Freddy Contreras, firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the office at 4:38 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found the office in flames.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.