Man arrested for Friday night murder in Pecos

A man is in custody after Pecos police report another murder happened Friday night.

Police report Manuel Ordonez Jr. is being charged with murder after authorities responded to an emergency call and found a man unresponsive in his home.

The Pecos Police Department, Texas Rangers and the Texas Highway Patrol office identified the suspect as Ordonez and arrested him that same night.

This incident comes only one day after a man and woman were murdered Thursday night.

Authorities are still searching for that suspect, Arthur Ortiz Gallegos, who is wanted for that crime.