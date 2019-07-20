Pecos couple mourning the loss of their son killed in an Austin apartment fire

A West Texas couple is planning their son’s funeral, just years after having to bury another child.

The Tarin’s are staples in the West Texas community. Victor Tarin is vice president of the Pecos-Barstow-Toryah ISD School Board. Rachel Tarin is on the kindergarten staff, according to the district’s website.

The Tarin’s are mourning the death of their son, 30-year-old Joseph Tarin.

The CBS affiliate in Austin spoke with the family.



“The life’s being drained out of us,” Rachel said.

Victor said the feeling is indescribable.

“There’s no words to describe what happened,” he said.

On Monday morning, an apartment complex in south Austin caught fire, ultimately killing Joseph Tarin and another tenant.



“We are devastated. I think the only way we’re able to carry on minute by minute is through the power of prayer,” Rachel said.

Joseph was born in Odessa and graduated from Pecos High School. He moved to Austin to attend culinary school. Joseph’s parents said he will be remembered for his outgoing personality, among other things.



“Very happy, great personality, there wasn’t anyone that even if you didn’t know him he uh he was life,” Victor said.



“He made friends very easily. Very easily. Had a heart of gold,” Rachel said.

Joseph’s memory will live on in the Tarin’s hearts, right next to his brother’s memory. John Tarin died when he was only 19 years old, on March 23, 2013, according to his online obituary.

“The first one was, oh man, we’re still trying to get over that one. Our lives they almost feel like they have no meaning in them. Everything we have done is for them,” Victor said.



“What is going to be our purpose now? In the future. We’re just kind of at a loss, we feel so empty,” Rachel said.

But the Tarin’s look forward to seeing their sons again, in their eternal home, according to a social media post.

The CBS affiliate in Austin reports that the apartment complex didn’t have sprinklers because it was built before the fire code requiring them went into effect. Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire, according to the affiliate.