Pecos Rodeo holds 136th annual competition

In college football the original bowl game, The Rose Bowl, is nicknamed the “Granddaddy of Them All.” For the granddaddy of all rodeos, look no further than Pecos, Texas.

It all began in 1883, when West Texas ranch hands wanted to prove who was fastest on a horse and with a rope. Every year since then, a rodeo has been held in Pecos, and the sport spread across the country.

“I’m a fourth generation rodeo cowboy,” steer wrestler Sam Powers said. “My granddad’s dad worked on a ranch, got five dollars a week. Entered one rodeo and won $300 and said ‘What am I doing this for?’ and went rodeoing.”

The original rodeo has maintained its prestige, and the best in the country come to Pecos to compete every year.

“Rodeo is the freest thing you’ll ever do in your life,” Powers said. “Since the 1800s they’ve been doing it right here, and here I am now.”

Naturally, Pecos is home to the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame, which recognizes the men and women who have grown the sport and this event.

“To still have this rodeo, it’s an honor,” 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Kay Blandford said. “It’s a blessing. What a great opportunity for those cowgirls out there still trying to make the National Finals Rodeo.”

People from all around the world are among the thousands of spectators for the rodeo every year, because where better to see a rodeo than where it all started?

The competition will continue Sunday with the Pecos Team Roping Classic at 9 a.m. and the Rodeo Finals at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the evening competition are sold out but “walk around tickets” are available at the gate, and allow guests inside to experience everything going on around the rodeo, and get a view of the action.

