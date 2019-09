Pecos police department was busy on Saturday fighting a fire just east of their department building.

The department posted on their Facebook page that there were no injuries and the fire was put out, but they did lose the use of their phone lines.

If you do have an emergency and call 911, it will be rerouted to another 911 call center in Monahans. Their regular phone line (432-445-4911) will also be rerouted until they can get communication back up.