Pecos High School unveils community pantry

Pecos High School has unveiled a new school community pantry.

Called the 'Eagles Nest', the pantry is filled with everyday items including toothpaste, soap, and more.

Students at the high school are encouraged to come and take what they need at anytime. They're allowed to bring a backpack into the pantry to have privacy with the items that they're taking.

Those who are interested in helping the school with the pantry can reach out to Florence Planco at (432) 447-7400 Ext. 8117.