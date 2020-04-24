Pecos County Memorial Hospital announces layoffs

The coronavirus pandemic has caused layoffs at a local hospital.

The Pecos County Memorial Hospital announced Friday that it was laying off 28 of its employees.

According to a post on Facebook, the hospital has experienced "a significant impact financially" from the pandemic.

You can read the hospital's full post below:

The mission of Pecos County Memorial Hospital is to provide healthcare services for Fort Stockton and the surrounding communities. The Coronavirus has disrupted everyone’s lives and has severely stressed the healthcare system. Thankfully, we have not experienced severe cases here in Fort Stockton, but we have experienced a significant impact financially. Additionally, we know that the practice of medicine and provision of services will change, and we must be ready to adapt.

In order to continue to meet the healthcare needs of our community, we have made the tough decision to lay off 28 employees.

While the federal and state governments are providing aid, the majority of what we receive will have to be repaid within a year. Other organizations such as the State Office of Rural Health have provided some support but unfortunately it is not enough to offset our current and projected losses.

We are committed to our community and will continue to provide the quality care you have come to expect for PCMH.

Sincerely,

Betsy Briscoe, CEO