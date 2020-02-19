Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave

The Superintendent of Schools for Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a release, the school district's Board of Trustees made the decision regarding Dr. Jose A. Cervantes on Tuesday.

"At this time, the District has no further comment on the action taken by the Board due to it being a personnel matter," stated the district.

The Board of Trustees has named Clark Boyd as interim Superintendent of Schools.

"The District anticipates a smooth transition throughout this process and is thankful to Mr. Boyd for making himself available to serve the District."

Dr. Cervantes was hired as Superintendent of Schools for the district in 2019.