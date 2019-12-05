Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD schools under soft lockdown

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD has placed their schoold under a soft lockdown after the Reeves County Hospital went into a lockdown due to a domestic dispute.

The following comes from Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD:

Attention all PBT parents and staff, the Reeves County Hospital informed us they are on lockdown due to a domestic dispute. In order to be vigilant for the safety of our students, we will have a soft lockdown. We will have our PBT ISD Police Force on every campus monitoring all entrances and exits. We will keep you updated as we know more.

No immediate details were available on the Reeves County Hospital lockdown or the domestic dispute that started it.

