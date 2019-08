Students in Pecos now have a new incentive for not missing a day of school.

Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD announced on its Facebook page that students with perfect attendance for an entire school year will be receiving scholarships.

Students can receive $500 each year from 1st - 5th grade and $1,000 each year from 6th - 12th grade.

Pecos students could earn a total of $9,500 in scholarships during their 12 years at school.