Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD names new interim superintendent

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD has a new interim superintendent.

The school district announced on Thursday that Ms. Wendi Russell has been named to the position.

According to the district, the move came when now-former interim superintendent Clark Boyd submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning.

Boyd was named as interim superintendent in February after Dr. Jose A. Cervantes was placed on administrative leave.

The school district shared the following bio on Russell:

Mrs. Wendi Russell was named Interim Superintendent of Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD on March 25, 2020. Wendi has always been passionate about education and improving classroom curriculum. She

previously served the District as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the last three years. In her 31 years as an educator, 20 years of that was as an administrator.

Wendi earned her Superintendent Certification in 2016, a Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of North Texas.

With a desire to impact the lives of children and young adults, Wendi has invested countless hours in shaping the future of others through her role as a classroom teacher, mentor for aspiring college students, Boy Scout Troop leader, and Sunday School teacher.

Wendi’s main goal for Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is to have a renewed focus on student achievement and to strengthen communication with those working and living in the district.