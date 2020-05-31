Peaceful Black Lives Matter march planned for Downtown Odessa Sunday night

A peaceful Black Lives Matter march will be held in Downtown Odessa on Sunday night.

According to the Twitter account @OdessaMarch, the march will start at 6:10 p.m. and will run along Grant Avenue from the Bank of America building to the Ector County Courthouse.

The City of Odessa has announced that they will be blocking off Grant Avenue from East 2nd Street to East 8th Street to provide a safe environment for those participating in the march.

Both Odessa March and the City of Odessa are asking for a peaceful march and protest.

"Both the City and the police department support citizens’ right to a peaceful protest and right to assemble, however we ask that citizens do so responsibly, and that order is maintained and private property respected," stated the city in a release.

"Remember: This is a peaceful protest, so please leave the bad intentions at home! We want to spread awareness and NOT with violence. We are doing this to show that we stand with Black Lives Matter and we want equality and NOT division," stated Odessa March on Twitter, "Also, we are aware that police presence may and can come, but we urge you to stay respectful. If things happen to get out of hand, leave immediately. Remember what we’re fighting for! #BlackLivesMatter"