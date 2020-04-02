Patriots owner Robert Kraft helps Mass. receive N95 masks with team plane

The New England Patriots are helping Massachusetts receive much-needed N95 masks to keep frontline health workers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the masks from China, and the NFL team's plane was used to pick up and transport the supplies.

Baker worked with Patriots owner Robert Kraft to get the supplies, and the governor tweeted his appreciation for the help.

The state ordered 1 million masks.

The FDA says N95 masks have a very close facial fit and a very efficient filtration of airborne particles. They have been in high demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

