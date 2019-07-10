Patrick Payton enters Midland mayoral race

One more candidate has stepped into the race to become mayor of Midland.

Former Stonegate Pastor Patrick Payton announced his bid Wednesday evening telling guests he wants to make Midland one of the top 100 cities in the United States.

He said he wants midland to be developed into a much larger metroplex to accommodate growth spurred by the oil boom.

However, Payton said his main focus is on making Midlanders think of their city.

“We really have to decide that we are one of the most important cities in the world in the most important region in the world and we’re going to have to act like it, plan like it and do things for that matter,” Payton said.

Payton will be running against business owner Jenny Cudd and incumbent Jerry Morales.

