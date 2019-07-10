Patrick Mahomes' foundation to donate shoes to alma mater

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes is once again giving back to the athletes of his alma mater.

Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, will be visiting Whitehouse Independent School District on behalf of his brother on July 10. He will be donating shoes to Whithouse ISD athletes as part of Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation.

Mahomes created the foundation in order to help kids in under-served communities. The foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.

In 2017, Mahomes donated new cleats to the varsity football players of Whitehouse ISD.

For more information about the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, visit www.15andtheMahomies.org.