Residents and staff at Midland nursing home test positive for coronavirus

The Midland Health Department says that several residents and staff at the Midland Medical Lodge have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the health department confirmed three new coronavirus cases, bringing their total number up to 35.

Two cases, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s are both residents at Midland Medical Lodge who have now been moved to Midland Memorial Hospital.

A woman in her 30s who worked as a part-time nurse at Midland Medical Lodge also tested positive for the virus. She last worked at the facility on March 29.

The health department also announced that four previously confirmed cases were administrative employees that worked at Midland Medical Lodge.

The City of Midland says that medical directors are screening residents at the facility every four hours. They also plan on testing all symptomatic residents.

A wing has been created at the facility to house symptomatic residents.

All of the staff members who have tested positive are under self-isolation at home. The city says that they will not be allowed to return to work at the facility until the health department releases them.

Visitors have not been allowed in at the Midland Medical Lodge since mid-March.