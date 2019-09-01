Pastor speaks out about 17-month-old girl hurt in shooting

Late Saturday night, one pastor in Odessa got a call, no one ever wants to receive.

“We had candles for our two church members just praying for them," said Williams.

Pastor Donny Williams of The Bridge got the call about 17-month-old, Anderson Davis on Saturday and immediately sprung into action.

During this phone call he learned about the little girl who had been shot. The family are members of his church and they were in need of his immediate assistance.

“It scared me, especially being a little baby. My heart. I just didn't even know what to think. Especially just one of your own. As a pastor you love your people so much and that was just a scary thought,” said Williams.

The toddler was hit in the mouth and chest with shrapnel and remains in a Lubbock hospital.

“Everyone at the church just started calling, texting and reaching out because everyone was worried about her and her family. They just surrounded everyone with love,” said Williams.

At a press conference in Odessa on Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott read a text the mother of the little girl sent him moments before he started speaking about the situation.

“Thank you all for praying, this is our worst nightmare. Thank God she is alive and relatively well. She goes on and said, ‘toddlers are funny because they can get shot and still want to run around and play’,” said Governor Abbott.

Anderson’s family said the toddler is expected to make a full recovery. They said everyone who has played a part in their daughters recovery has been absolutely amazing.

“I wanted to be with them. My heart wanted to be with them. We headed up there just as soon as we could so we could be with them and comfort them,” said Williams.

Pastor Williams hopes the community can keep praying and coming together during this time...

“We had candles for our two church members just praying for them. We had a candle for every victim that is in the hospital and struggling. We also had a candle for all those who lost their lives,” said Williams.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.