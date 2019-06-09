Parks Legado Farmers Market opens for the summer season

The 3rd Annual Parks Legado Farmers Market opened for the summer season on Saturday morning.

Local vendors brought their fresh produce and other home-made goods to sell.

Hundreds of shoppers enjoyed food and drinks, as well as live music and activities for kids.

The farmers market is a showcase for small businesses from both near and far, including Fredericksburg Peaches which drives more than four hours to be a part of the market.

Parks Legado will host three more of these farmers markets this summer. Future markets will take place on the second Saturday of the month for July, August, and September, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.