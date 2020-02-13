Parents concerned about water quality at Fannin Elementary

On Monday a group of concerned residents contacted Midland ISD and the City of Midland with results from water testing at Fannin Elementary.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the residents sent an email containing test results from the school that showed high levels of arsenic, lead and iron in the water.

Both MISD and the City have started their own tests of the water in and around the school and hope to have results by Friday.

The City says that the water problem is more than likely an in-house, localized problem at Fannin rather than a city-wide problem.

The hope and expectation are that the results from both tests come back as early as Friday. In the meantime, the school district is supplying bottled water for students and staff.