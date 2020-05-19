Parade held for OC Techs graduates

On Monday night students in the OC Techs Program and the Odessa College Collegiate Academy took part in a graduation procession.

Students rode in cars and trucks as school staff members handed them their diplomas.

Not a traditional graduation, but still a way to honor the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2020.

Ector County ISD has other drive-through graduation ceremonies scheduled for later in the week.

New Tech Odessa's will be held on Tuesday, Permian's will be held on Wednesday and Odessa High School's will be held on Thursday.