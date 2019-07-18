Pair of 10-year-old cowgirls preparing for their first National Finals Rodeo

Two local 10-year-olds are getting ready to compete in their first National Finals Rodeo, and they may not have been able to do it without each other.

Barrel racing takes speed, precision and a quite a bit of courage. For Bralea Couch and Yvette Cordova, it’s just an enjoyable activity to do with a friend.

“It’s really fun because you can have somebody there to talk to,” Couch said. “Like what you’re scared of and what you’re not.”

Couch said she started riding horses when she was only two years old.

“I love going fast,” she laughed.

Cordova on the other hand didn’t pick up the sport until six months ago.

“I’ve always wanted to be on a horse,” Cordova said.

It probably doesn’t hurt to have a close friend who’s a pretty good coach.

“It makes me feel happy to have a friend that helps me out,” Cordova said.

“Yeah I help her a little,” Couch said. “She’s really good.”

Both girls have competed all year to qualify for the AJRA National Finals Rodeo in Sweetwater next week. Their parents tell me the girls have sold lemonade and done other projects to help fund their rodeo dream.

The pair also practices every day, in every kind of weather.

“Just put so much effort in it,” Cordova said. “Talking about how to move the horses and how they’re feeling. It’s pretty fun to learn new things.”

The girls’ main goal for their first NFR is pretty simple.

“It’s going to be fun,” Couch said. “Like we’re not going there to win or anything. We’re just going there to have fun and hopefully it’s a fun experience.”

They may be in it for fun now, but it doesn’t take an expert to know it’s only a matter of time before these girls are competing for championships.