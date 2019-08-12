PRMC appoints new interim CEO

The Permian Regional Medical Center has a new acting CEO.

During a special meeting the hospital board accepted long time CEO Russell Tippin’s resignation. The board put Donny Booth as the new interim CEO of the Andrews hospital.

Booth is expected to be the CEO for the next 90 days. He said the transition phrase will be smooth since he has been working as Tippins, right hand man for the past couple of years.

“One to get the hospital built and provide this wonderful community this great building and a place to provide this excellent care but also continue to stride forward and build a great culture that has patient centered care first.”

The PRMC Board plans on making their final decision on who will be the official new CEO by December.

Booth said he knows the board will make the right choice on who the permanent CEO will be.

