PHOTOS: Crews save campground, buildings from growing Castolon Fire

A growing fire at Big Bend National Park has damaged some historic buildings but has yet to spread to a nearby campground thanks to crews working to fight it.

According to park officials, the Castolon fire grew to an estimated 800 acres on Thursday as the area saw temperatures as high as 110-degrees and gusty winds.

The fire began moving to the Cottonwood Campground area and La Coyota historic site but fire crews from Big Bend, the Los Diablos and the Texas A&M Forest Service were able to save the areas.

The Big Bend National Park is sharing the latest updates from the fire on their Facebook page.