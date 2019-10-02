PHOTOS: Brewster County deputies capture traffickers, seize 1,375 pounds of marijuana

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office stopped traffickers and seized more than a half a ton of marijuana early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office shared the following on their Facebook page:

Early Tuesday morning, a group of suspects decided it was a good idea to load bundles of marijuana into a Chevy pickup, and begin a cross country trek through the heart of the Big Bend. #almostmadeit #didntthinkitthroughdidya

During our daring traveler's journey, they trespassed on a number of ranches, cutting fences and locks along the way. #probablyluckywecaughtyoufirst #ihaterudebehaviorinaman #norespect

Their adventure came to an end when they encountered an equally adventurous group of Brewster County Deputies. Their vehicle was apprehended, along with 88 bundles of marijuana, totaling 1,375 pounds. #pushingthatmaxpayload #likeplayingfelonytetris

The suspects were able to flee the area, briefly, but were apprehended, with an assist, from US Border Patrol Agents. This incident is still under investigation. #goodguyswin